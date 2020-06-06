https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/vulgar-chicago-mayor-told-president-trump-f-u-now-wants-fire-cop-flipped-off-protesters/

Last week far left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference said she has two words for President Trump: “F— you.”

“I will encode what I really want to say to Donald Trump,” Lightfoot said. “It’s two words: It begins with F and it ends with U.”

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump “f— you,” here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Fast forward one week…

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to fire a Chicago police officer who flipped off a protester this week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently made a disgusting remark about President Trump (see below) during a statement, and now she’d like to fire a Chicago police officer who was caught on video sending the same sentiment by flipping off protesters in Lincoln Park: “We’ll find that person and, in my view, that person needs to be immediately stripped of their police powers and start the process for firing them. We will not tolerate that kind of abusive, offensive conduct on the part of police officers. Period.”

The police officer as returning the gesture to the anti-police protesters.

Here is @yes_this_is_ben‘s video of the Chicago Police officer flipping off protesters in Lincoln Park moments ago. @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/pzpVBXlnzq — Colin Boyle (@colinbphoto) June 4, 2020

