https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/washington-post-roasted-column-immediately-halt-production-cop-shows-movies/

(FOX NEWS) The Washington Post raised eyebrows on Thursday with a piece calling on Hollywood to no longer produce TV shows and movies about police amid the George Floyd protests.

Police across the country have under intense scrutiny following the death of George Floyd. And while many A-listers have expressed solidary with the Black Lives Matter movement, Post opinion writer Alyssa Rosenberg insisted that executives who run the industry can go even further.

“Like many other industries, entertainment companies have issued statements of support for the protests against racism and police brutality now filling America’s streets. But there’s something Hollywood can do to put its money where its social media posts are: immediately halt production on cop shows and movies and rethink the stories it tells about policing in America,” Rosenberg began her column.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

