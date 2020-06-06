https://www.westernjournal.com/whitmer-condemned-lockdown-protests-now-making-exception/
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has enacted some of the strictest lockdown measures in the country and condemned those protesting those measures, but has has now apparently violated her own executive order. The Democratic governor joined hundreds of others in Highland Park, Detroit, where social distancing was all but ignored Thursday during a civil rights march…
The post Whitmer Condemned Lockdown Protests But Now She’s Making an Exception for Herself appeared first on The Western Journal.