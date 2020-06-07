https://www.theepochtimes.com/17-people-have-died-in-protests-following-george-floyds-killing_3379383.html

Media reports say 17 lives have been lost in nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death⁠—the youngest being 18 and the oldest 77.

Most of those who died were either current or former law enforcement officers, or just innocent bystanders who got caught in a violent situation.

The oldest casualty of the riots was 77-year-old David Dorn who died protecting Lee’s Pawn Jewelry store in St. Louis from rioter on June 2. Dorn had served as a Louis Police officer for 38 years.

President Donald Trump paid his respect to Dorn in a message on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!” Trump said.

The youngest killed in the riots was 18-year-old Dorian Murrell who was shot dead in Indianapolis on May 31, reported IndyStar.

Murrell was walking around the Downtown area after the protests when he got in an altercation with 29-year-old Tyler Newby over a gas canister lying on the ground and was shot dead in the fight.

Others deaths related to the protests include:

Barry Perkins: Perkins, a 29-year-old protester was run over by a FedEx tractor-trailer in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 30 after the driver of the tractor-trailer was shown guns by two men. Fearing for his life, the driver began driving while Perkins was stuck on the converter dolly between the two trailers. He died later in the hospital, according to 5 On Your Side.

Italia Kelly: Someone shot and killed 22-year-old Kelly while she was leaving a protest in Davenport, Iowa, on May 30, reported KCRG. Kelly’s family told the media that she was a peaceful protester and got caught up in the violence.

David McAtee: McAtee shot at the National Guard soldiers and local police as they fired pepper balls to clear crowds gathering in Louisville, Kentucky, after curfew on Monday. Police returned fire and struck 53-year-old McAtee in the chest. McAtee’s family said he was protecting his restaurant in the chaos, Yaya’s BBQ Shack, reported The Associated Press.

Others dead include Jorge Gomez (25) in Las Vegas, Nevada; Marquis M. Tousant (23) in Davenport, Iowa; Calvin L. Horton Jr. (43) in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chris Beaty (38) in Indianapolis, Indiana; James Scurlock (22) in Omaha, Nebraska; Victor Cazares (27) in Chicago, Illinois; federal officer Patrick Underwood (53) in Oakland, California; and photographer Marvin Francois (50) in Kansas City, Missouri.

New website Disrn reported four more deaths that are not named yet, one each from Chicago and Detroit, and two from Philadelphia.

