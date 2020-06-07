https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/27-year-old-leftist-aidan-courtright-arrested-body-slammed-82-year-old-trump-supporter-ground-wearing-trump-hat/

An 82-year-old Trump supporter was attacked this past week by a 27-year-old leftist thug for wearing a Trump hat.

Aidan Courtright body-slammed the 82-year-old man and kicked him in the ribs.

The victim was nearly crying telling reporters about the horrible attack.

An 82 yr old @realDonaldTrump voter wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a 27 year old named Aidan Courtright. He knocked his hat off, body slammed him, kicked him in the ribs + legs, then fled. Two witnesses saw the assault. Listen to how scared this man is. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/mv2fJ7oUFf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 5, 2020

27-year-old Aidan Courtright was arrested after he body-slammed an 82-year-old man onto the pavement for wearing a Trump hat.

This is the modern day left.

WHDH reported:

A man is facing charges after police say he violently attacked an 82-year-old man who was wearing a Trump hat and holding a sign about the president in Fall River on Tuesday. Officers responding to a report of an elderly man who had been targeted and assaulted for his political views met with 82-year-old Charlie Chace who said he had been standing on the grass area of the rotary at North Main Street and Airport Road while holding a sign about President Trump when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Aidan Courtright, of Fall River, put his car in park, exited his vehicle and screamed at the victim to “Give me the (expletive) sign,” according to Fall River police. Courtright then allegedly grabbed the sign out of Chace’s hands, ripped it in half, and threw it on the ground. He then grabbed the 82-year-old by his shirt, knocked his Trump hat off, and threw the elderly man to the ground, police said. “The guy jumped at me,” Chace explained. “He lifted me up and then body slammed me.”

Awful. An 82 year old wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a leftwing nut job in Massachusetts. All political violence is wrong, but what kind of person commits violence against an elderly man? If anyone has contact info for the victim please send my way.pic.twitter.com/NuOjnxbxhW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2020

