No one is standing taller against the current tide of insanity than Candace Owens. You likely have already seen this Facebook Live video; tens of millions have. If not, it is worth watching. She begins by explaining why George Floyd, whose death was tragic and wrongful, was no hero. (The point is not academic. There is a movement afoot to rename Minneapolis’s Chicago Avenue as George Floyd Avenue.) She then goes on to cite some of the data that disprove the “systemic racism” in law enforcement canard. At the moment, Candace’s video has 1.4 million likes and 800,000 comments on Facebook:

A lot of people, including us, have been citing the same or similar data–for example, Heather Mac Donald, who owns the franchise, and Hans Bader. But Candace Owens has one of the world’s biggest megaphones, especially among blacks.

In my view, Candace is simply a voice of common sense. But in today’s world, common sense is subversive. I would guess that Donald Trump is the only person in the world who is attacked more often, or more viciously, than Candace Owens. Most recently, leftists have published her home address, encouraging fellow leftists to harass her.

Following last week’s riots, she set up a GoFundMe page for a business owner who was being boycotted because he privately criticized rioters. It quickly raised over $200,000, but supporting a conservative business owner was too much for GoFundMe:

After raising $205,000 in a few hours @gofundme decided to halt my campaign for the Parkside Cafe in Alabama. At their discretion, they deemed that funds raised for a conservative business constitutes “intolerance”

They WILL however give the funds raised thus far to the cafe… pic.twitter.com/Mfw88iDKRi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

This is the world we are living in. Good is evil, evil is good, and insanity makes perfect sense.

