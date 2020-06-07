https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/actor-tom-arnold-calls-armed-insurrection-trump-supporters/

Desperately trying to stay relevant, Hollywood has-been Tom Arnold has taken to twitter to call for an armed confrontation with Trump supporters by urging black men and “us white liberal men” to borrow their dads’ hunting rifles and go “nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”

Rather than recognize how insane he sounds, Arnold doubles down on the notion in subsequent tweets:

So apparently he thinks all black folks and all women would happily join his revolt, armed with prop guns and dad’s old hunting rifle.

The comments are hilarious:

This is hardly Arnold’s first foray into not-so-veiled threats of death and other delusional rantings. In 2018 the Secret Service paid him a visit over his tweets about beheading Trump. In May of 2019 he went on a bizarre tirade saying he’d endorse a nazi over Trump. In October of 2019 he made headlines by warning Trump would end up like JFK. Then in November his twitter account was briefly suspended after making racist and harassing comments about Diamond and Silk.

