Four people were killed and 19 were shot in St. Louis City over the Memorial Day Weekend including a 16-year-old boy who was killed and a 14-year-old girl who was shot.

19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | ‘A sad, tragic beginning to summer’ https://t.co/ILtF1xnUBA via @KMOV — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 26, 2020

But rather than focusing on the violent weekend back home in St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson went on MSNBC to gripe about some kids at a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks.

Krewson was upset that the kids were not social distancing or wearing masks in a pool.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Now this weekend Mayor Krewson is leading marches for Black Lives Matter with hundreds of other citizens.

In every corner of our city, region, state, and country, we’re seeing folks of all walks of life come together, raise their voices, and protest injustices like murder of #GeorgeFloyd. Great group in Fountain Park today, all dedicated to building stronger, better #STL for all. pic.twitter.com/givoHb2UCF — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 6, 2020

And on Sunday there was a MASSIVE protest for Black Lives Matter in St. Louis.

Of course, Lyda Krewson will say nothing about this mass gathering.

Watch Live: Protesters march in downtown St. Louis https://t.co/9uODCFfT1b — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 7, 2020

Here’s another shot…

Watch Live: Protesters march in downtown St. Louis https://t.co/9uODCFfT1b — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 7, 2020

