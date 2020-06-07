https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/another-hypocrite-2-weeks-ago-st-louis-mayor-whined-pool-party-lake-ozarks-weekend-leading-black-lives-matter-protests/

Four people were killed and 19 were shot in St. Louis City over the Memorial Day Weekend including a 16-year-old boy who was killed and a 14-year-old girl who was shot.
Via KMOV.com

But rather than focusing on the violent weekend back home in St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson went on MSNBC to gripe about some kids at a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks.

Krewson was upset that the kids were not social distancing or wearing masks in a pool.

TRENDING: Actor Tom Arnold Calls For Armed Insurrection Against Trump Supporters

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Now this weekend Mayor Krewson is leading marches for Black Lives Matter with hundreds of other citizens.

And on Sunday there was a MASSIVE protest for Black Lives Matter in St. Louis.

Of course, Lyda Krewson will say nothing about this mass gathering.

Here’s another shot…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...