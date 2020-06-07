https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/attorney-general-bill-barr-sets-cbss-margaret-brennan-straight-fake-news-reports-dc-riots-video/

US Attorney General William Barr on Sunday spoke to CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan about the ongoing George Floyd riots.

As per usual, CBS’s Margaret Brennan did her best to spread fake news and propaganda by claiming the protests have been “largely peaceful,” however, Bill Barr destroyed all of her talking points.

“A senior administration official told our CBS’s David Martin that in a meeting at the White House on Monday morning, the President demanded that 10,000 active-duty troops be ordered into American streets — Is that accurate?” Brennan asked Barr.

“No, that’s completely false. That’s completely false,” Barr replied.

Barr dismantled her fake news propaganda and explained that the DC police had told him in a meeting that the riots on Sunday night in Washington were the most violent in 30 years.

“And there had been a riot right along Lafayette Park. I was called over and asked if I would coordinate federal civil agencies and that the Defense Department would provide whatever support I needed or we needed to protect federal property federal– at the White House, federal personnel. The decision was made to have at the ready and on hand in the vicinity some regular troops,” Barr said.

Later on in the interview, Margaret Brennan referred to the violent rioters as “peaceful protesters” and Barr called out the lying media.

“Did you think it was appropriate for them to use smoke bombs, tear gas, pepper balls, projectiles at what appeared to be peaceful protesters?” Brennan asked Barr.

Barr replied, “They were not peaceful protesters. And that’s one of the big lies that the media is– seems to be perpetuating at this point.”

WATCH:

