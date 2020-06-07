http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XpRNBGCULqI/

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik says more than 300 New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers have been injured in the weeks-long riots and nearly 600 are considering leaving their posts.

During an interview on Fox News’s Justice with Judge Jeanine, Kerik said hundreds of NYPD officers have been injured during riots in which rioters, arsonists, and looters ravaged neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

In addition, Kerik said the civil unrest may be leading to hundreds of NYPD officers leaving their jobs as Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has now vowed to cut funding and reduce the department’s power.

“Well, you’ve had over 300 — I think about 320 — that have been injured, I think some in the hospital,” Kerik said. “But there were over 300 injuries.”

“And the thing that scares me … I’m hearing close to 600 cops have either put in their papers or they’re talking to the [NYPD] about resigning or retiring,” Kerik continued.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and de Blasio have consistently sided with suspects in criminal cases over the NYPD in recent years.

The state’s bail reform law has ensured that rioters in the last week are immediately freed from jail after their arrests, and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has said he will not prosecute “low-level” rioters.

Today, there are about 36,000 NYPD officers who help keep law and order for about 8.4 million New Yorkers in the largest city in the United States.

