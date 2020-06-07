https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/501550-biden-doubles-lead-over-trump-in-michigan-poll

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden’s right, we need policing reform now – the House should quickly take up his call to action Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Biden wins Guam presidential primary MORE doubled his lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen ‘letter of concern’ over Trump, misinformation MORE in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a new poll.



Biden leads Trump by 12 points, with 53 percent support compared to Trump’s 41 percent, according to a EPIC-MRA poll reported by The Detroit Free Press on Sunday.

Biden’s lead in the latest poll is double his 6-point lead over the president in a poll conducted by EPIC-MRA in January, when Biden had 50 percent support compared to Trump’s 44 percent.

The majority of independent voters, a key bloc in the battleground state, said they are backing Biden, with sixty-three percent saying the support the former vice president and 23 percent saying they support Trump, the newspaper reported.

The same poll found that the majority of likely Michigan voters said they were not pleased with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-eight percent of likely voters gave Trump a negative rating, 41 percent gave him a positive rating, and 1 percent were undecided or refused to say, according to the report of the survey.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, despite EPIC-MRA polls in March and August of 2016 showing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOhio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate Biden: Probably ’10 to 15 percent’ of Americans ‘are just not very good people’ MORE leading Trump by 10 points.

Fox News polls released Wednesday showed Trump trailing Biden in three other battleground states the president won in 2016: Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona.

The EPIC-MRA poll is based on a survey of 600 Michigan voters. It was conducted between May 30 and June 3. There is a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

