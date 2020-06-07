http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1EicH_qxnIU/biden-in-decline-2.php

President Trump retweeted this April 2019 clip of Joe Biden on The View yesterday. I hadn’t seen it before and thought viewers might find it of interest.

I think the clip was edited to highlight Biden’s mental decline. Below is The View‘s video of Biden’s appearance including the segment above. Biden still appears to be operating at some substantial discount to his full mental capacity which, as many have observed, was not great to begin with.

[embedded content]

At the American Thinker, Tom Lifson provides an updated assessment in “Joe Biden’s mental decline sadly evident yesterday.” Below is the first of two clips upon which Tom comments.

[embedded content]

In the clip below, Biden is reading the words out of order. He can’t figure out how to make it right on the fly, but he does seem to know he’s got a problem. Can the media carry this guy on their shoulders across the finish line?

Joe Biden tries to lie about coronavirus but ends up making no sense: “Despite a litany of public appeals from many people including me back in January not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world hang on his confidence quote the Chinese word”#BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/5WSqT5UtDy — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 5, 2020

