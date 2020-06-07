https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/06/07/biden-surrogate-aoc-will-defund-police/

The latest suicidal politician to join ranks with liberal protesters calling to defund our nation’s police departments has emerged. On a recent conference call, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) echoed calls from many protesters, asking other elected officials what they would be “willing to sacrifice” in order to “defund the police.” She specifically referenced the NYPD in her home city, but the larger message clearly would apply to police departments around the nation. This will no doubt bring plenty of cheers from supporters of “The Squad,” but will likely prove disheartening for business owners, employers, and poor people without the means to flee those cities before The Purge begins for real. (Fox News)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her weight behind a growing movement to defund police departments that has become a rallying cry for some protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The progressive firebrand put her stamp of approval on the far-left demand as a policy solution to combat police brutality and racial injustice during a congressional primary debate that aired Friday night on NY1. Ocasio-Cortez said she’s “actively engaged in advocacy” for a “reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a $6 billion NYPD budget that costs us books in the hands of our children and costs us very badly needed investment in NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority] and public housing.”

The Hill tweeted out the applicable portion of the video which you can watch below.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If you’re an elected official… I’m asking you to ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over-funded police departments are defunded?” pic.twitter.com/1jl3rezBTG — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2020

As noted in the coverage at Fox News, even some of the most liberal Democrats in the country aren’t willing to go that far. Both NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser have come out against such a radical proposal. In response to the latter, the Black Lives Matter contingent in Washington took Bowser to task, saying that “Black Lives Matter means defund the police.”

This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police. @emilymbadger say it with us https://t.co/w0ekwSG1ip — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) June 5, 2020

What should be obvious to anyone with a pulse is that even when we identify individual police officers who turn out to be bad apples, or even entire units with a history of problematic performance, “defunding” the police is not the same as “reforming” the police. If you are concerned about the number of deaths being recorded in a particular hospital, you don’t respond by shutting down the hospital or significantly reducing its budget.

I’ll confess to having some evil thoughts whenever this subject crops up again in the news. If it wouldn’t prove to be such a catastrophe for all those unable to get out, it would almost be interesting to simply shut down all of the law enforcement in one of these cities someday and just sit back to watch the social experiment unfold. As we saw when the initial protests over the death of George Floyd turned into riots in a matter of hours, a city where all of the cops packed up their homes and their families and moved out would probably not make it to nightfall of the first day before civilization broke down entirely. The carnage would be unimaginable. Of course, we can’t do that just to prove a point because not all of the law-abiding residents would have the financial means to flee before they were robbed, assaulted, raped and/or killed.

Let’s just chalk this incident up as one more thing to keep in mind as you head to the polls this year. Are people promoting ideas such as these really the ones you want to entrust the future safety and security of the country to? But just in case, assuming you live in one of these cities, it might be worth considering getting out before the rush begins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

