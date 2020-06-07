https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-plans-armed-peace-officers-war-police/

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is pushing a movement to “defund the police” — the group reportedly plans to develop an armed branch of “peace officers” to patrol cities.

BLM New York chapter Chairman Hawk Newsome said the group hopes to imitate the Black Panthers Party, The Daily Mail reported.

“We prepare to stop these murders by any means necessary,” Newsome said, echoing a call to violence first uttered by Malcolm X.

“We’re talking about self-defense. We’re talking about defending our communities,” Newsome said. “You know what it’s like to see a taser pointed at a 7-year-old, you know what it’s like to see a 67-year-old black woman … pepper sprayed and pushed to the ground?”

“We are preparing and training our people to defend our communities.”

Newsome said he attended a conference in Los Angeles in which BLM officials laid out a plan called “Black Opts.” “We have black Special Forces officers advising us, and we will teach and train people in our communities, the Black Opts department of Black Opportunities,” Newsome said.

“We pattern ourselves after the Black Panthers, after the Nation of Islam, we believe that we need an arm to defend ourselves,” Newsome said. “We will build and train peace officers to keep the peace in our communities, to defend our communities, to keep our communities safe.”

“When we start talking about black opportunities and building our war chest to defend ourselves from the war on the poor. .. to defend ourselves against the war that is anti-blackness in America, then people will have to meet a certain criteria.”

On Saturday, protesters painted “defund the police” on the street near the White House, next to an official city street mural reading, “Black Lives Matter.”

Washington Post reporter Samantha Schmidt, who says in her Twitter bio that she covers “gender and family issues,” said Black Lives Matter organizers painted the message.

Black Lives Matter organizers are painting “Defund the Police” in yellow paint on 16th Street right now pic.twitter.com/62zFMPXXOo — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) June 7, 2020

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday had “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street that leads to the White House, near the site where protesters have been demonstrating following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city,” Bowser said at a press conference. “And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black Lives Matter black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up as part of our values as a city.”

The post Black Lives Matter Plans Armed 'Peace Officers' In War On Police appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

