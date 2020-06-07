https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501590-bolton-plans-to-publish-white-house-memoir-in-late-june-report

Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonHave the courage to recognize Taiwan McConnell says Obama administration ‘did leave behind’ pandemic plan Trump company lawyer warned Michael Cohen not to write ‘tell-all’ book: report MORE is planning to publish his tell-all memoir about his tenure in the Trump administration later this month, despite the White House’s efforts to block its publication.

Sources familiar with Bolton’s plans told The Washington Post that the book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” will be published on June 23, while the former Trump administration official will give interviews promoting it the weekend before.

The news comes despite reports in February indicating that President Trump Donald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen ‘letter of concern’ over Trump, misinformation MORE himself had sought to block publication of Bolton’s memoir until after he left office. Bolton is reportedly planning to release the book even without White House approval, as he reportedly believes there is no classified information in the text.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to try and block the publication of the book,” Trump reportedly told news anchors during an off-the-record meeting. “After I leave office, he can do this. But not in the White House.”

It’s unclear whether the president has seen the contents of Bolton’s memoir, but in January, he blasted the book as “nasty & untrue” and full of “classified national security” secrets.

“If I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?” Trump tweeted.

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

