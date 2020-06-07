https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/california-sheriffs-deputy-killed-another-injured-ambush-northern-california-suspect-steven-carrillo-captured-charged-murder/

Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed last night in an ambush attack in northern California.

A second officer was wounded in the attack.

Damon’s wife is pregnant with their second child.

Police arrested Steven Carrillo was arrested and will face murder charges.

Here is his arrest photo.

The UPI reported:

One sheriff’s office deputy was shot dead and another wounded during an ambush with gunfire and explosives in Santa Cruz in Northern California.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, the department posted on Facebook. Sheriff Jim Hart hopes a second unnamed deputy hospitalized is “going to be OK” after being shot or struck by shrapnel and struck by a car as the suspect fled the area.

Steven Carrillo, a resident of Ben Lomond, about 35 miles south of San Jose — where the incident occurred — was apprehended and will face murder charges and additional felony counts. Carrillo was treated at a hospital after being shot. B

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious van. Guns and bomb making materials were visible inside the van, according to the sheriff’s office.

