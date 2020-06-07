https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/california-sheriffs-deputy-killed-another-injured-ambush-northern-california-suspect-steven-carrillo-captured-charged-murder/

Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed last night in an ambush attack in northern California.

A second officer was wounded in the attack.

Damon’s wife is pregnant with their second child.

BREAKING: Video of a man taken into custody on Alba Road in Ben Lomond. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area because of a “shooting”. A viewer sent us this video. pic.twitter.com/iAUKtulfyc

Police arrested Steven Carrillo was arrested and will face murder charges.

Here is his arrest photo.

The booking photo for Steven Carrillo. He’s the suspect in a deadly ambush targeting deputies in Santa Cruz County yesterday afternoon. Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed in the attack. pic.twitter.com/GroFa6hsqj

The UPI reported:

One sheriff’s office deputy was shot dead and another wounded during an ambush with gunfire and explosives in Santa Cruz in Northern California.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, the department posted on Facebook. Sheriff Jim Hart hopes a second unnamed deputy hospitalized is “going to be OK” after being shot or struck by shrapnel and struck by a car as the suspect fled the area.

Steven Carrillo, a resident of Ben Lomond, about 35 miles south of San Jose — where the incident occurred — was apprehended and will face murder charges and additional felony counts. Carrillo was treated at a hospital after being shot. B

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious van. Guns and bomb making materials were visible inside the van, according to the sheriff’s office.