Celebrities hit back at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson en masse Friday after he dedicated a segment of his primetime show to criticizing them for donations they made to bail out those arrested during the protests and to charities to fight racial injustice.

During Friday’s show, Carlson read a list of celebrity names, as footage of violent protesting, fires and looting ran behind him. The combination suggested that celebrities were “funding this chaos” by donating to Black Lives Matter and other groups that pay to get “violent rioters out of jail.”

“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB — are funding this chaos. They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter which is pushing to defund the police. But it isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this. Celebrities are, too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail,” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities pic.twitter.com/Xm8ie64rbF — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020

Among those Carlson named was Rapper Lil Nas X.

“Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere,” Carlson said. “Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite.”

The rapper reposted to Carlson, tweeting, “this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up.”

this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w — nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020

Seth Rogen took the critique in stride, writing, “I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.” He responded to Lil Nas X, too, saying, “F— this pasty a–hole.”

I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Halsey, also on Carlson’s list, replied to both of them:

Ahh my fellow “Domestic terrorists”. Fuck Fox News. — h (@halsey) June 6, 2020

Patton Oswalt shared a screenshot of an email from his mom calling him a “good boy.”

“Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bulls— on his show. I love her,” he captioned it.

Rob Delaney joked about collaborating with Cynthia Nixon on a radical new show, as her picture appeared on screen at the same time as his while Carlson read the list of celebrities who have offered support.

Tucker Carlson not enthused about my new collab with @CynthiaNixon, Antifa Virgin Dad: (I’d Like to Have) Sex in the City. pic.twitter.com/WUwZMzZ2Ii — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 6, 2020

