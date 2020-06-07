https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cnn-caught-faking-wh-official-disputes-latest-fakenews-trump-calling-active-duty-military-dc/

The mainstream media is not only posting biased news these days they’re posted complete lies.

These leftist hacks will say anything to hurt Trump.

CNN reported on Saturday the President Trump wanted to call up 10,000 active duty troops to quell the violent leftist rioting, looting and arson on the streets of Washington DC.

Leftist protesters rioted, looted and torched the historic St. John’s Church in Washington DC last week.

This is FALSE. I was in the mtg. @realDonaldTrump very clearly directed DOD to surge the National Guard – not active duty- after nights of vandalism & arson in DC. It worked, & we’ve seen powerful, peaceful demonstrations since. https://t.co/3SBkpFfqKQ — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 7, 2020

But it was just more fake-news.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah was at the meeting and says the report is completely false.

