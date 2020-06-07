https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/colin-powell-endorses-joe-biden/2020/06/07/id/970951

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back Donald Trump’s rival ahead of November’s election.

Powell, who led the U.S. military during the 1991 Gulf War under Republican former President George H.W. Bush and later led the U.S. Department of State under President George W. Bush, said Trump was “ineffective” and has only gotten worse since he took office.

“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, told CNN in an interview.

Asked if he would vote for Biden, he added: “I will be voting for him.”

Powell was asked for his thoughts about comments this week by fromer Defense Secretary James Mattis and several former generals condmning Trump’s leadership. Powell said he strongly agreed with their statements, adding “the president has drifted away from the Constitution.”

“I’m so proud of what these generals and admirals have done and others have done,” Powell said. “I think what we’re seeing now, those massive protest movements I have ever seen in my life, I think this suggests that the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”

“I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social manner and political manner,” he said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

