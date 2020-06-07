The Woods family did everything together at the house on Paden Road in Gadsden, Ala. They gathered there before going to high-school football games on Friday nights. They ate there after church on Sundays, when the family matriarch, Barbara Woods, would make chicken and dressing for her children and grandchildren.

And this spring, they grew sick there together. For weeks in early April, seven family members staying in the three-bedroom home were stricken by the new coronavirus, several of them recounted. Five ended up in the hospital. Two died.

“I was just wishing that we had extra rooms, so we could have separated,” said Ms. Woods, 71, who for years owned a barbecue restaurant in Gadsden, a rural town 60 miles northeast of Birmingham. “It has been devastating.”

Communities are reopening after months-long lockdown orders managed to slow the spread of Covid-19 in some places. But the lockdowns have done little to thwart the virus’s transmission within packed households. Outside of institutional settings like assisted-living facilities, large, multigenerational homes have emerged as one of the most dangerous places to be during the outbreak—a weak spot in the country’s public health response especially in the event of another wave of infections in the fall, as some experts fear.

A Wall Street Journal analysis found that, across the country, the virus has spread more widely in places with the most crowded households, not necessarily places with the largest or densest populations. Remote, rural hamlets where extended families live under the same roof have turned deadlier than some of the densest blocks of Manhattan or Chicago, the analysis found. In both contexts, the virus has zeroed in on crowded homes, sometimes wiping out generations in a matter of days.

Housing analysts and some government agencies consider a home with more than one resident per room to be crowded. Nationwide—4 million homes, or about 3%—fall into this category, according to census data.

Barbara Woods, center, and her daughters Kyra Porter, left, and Johnjalene Woods all had Covid-19.



Photo:



Lynsey Weatherspoon for The Wall Street Journal





The Journal analyzed all 1,487 U.S. counties with at least 50 Covid-19 cases, as of June 7. The 10% with the highest rates of crowding accounted for 28% of the coronavirus cases among those 1,487 counties, according to census and Johns Hopkins University data.

The Journal also found that in selected areas—including Cook County, Ill., New York City and Wayne County, Mich.—ZIP Codes with the largest share of households of at least five people have disproportionate shares of their counties’ Covid-19 infections. The problem is particularly acute in poorer and minority communities, according to data from some cities, where extended families often live together and lack space and resources to isolate anyone who falls ill.

Crowded Homes Families that live on Indian reservations often live in crowded homes, which the census defines as more than one occupant per room. These areas have also seen some of the highest infection rates in the nation. Percentage of households that are crowded Covid-19 cases per 100,000 as of June 5 Sources: U.S. Census Bureau; Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and

Engineering

As states reopen, stopping transmission of the virus within households will be key to preventing a second wave of infections, said Dr. Ashish Jha, a health-policy professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

San Francisco, Kansas and the Navajo Nation in the Southwest are among the places that have encouraged sick people to leave their homes and stay in alternative housing sites and hotels that have been converted into quarantine facilities. Yet, persuading people to do so has been difficult, health workers say, and there is little appetite among public officials to make the sick leave their families.

“I’m 110% opposed to anything forcible on this,” said Dr. Jha. But if the U.S. can’t find a way to control intra-household infections, he said, “that will lead to more community transmission.”

‘Big Cough-19’

On the Navajo Nation, where roughly 175,000 people are scattered across a three-state swath of the Southwest, household crowding has contributed to one of the country’s worst outbreaks. Some 18% of homes have five or more people and 14% are classified as crowded, among the highest rates in the country, according to census data.

The Navajo Nation’s coronavirus death rate was 154 per 100,000 people as of June 5—compared with 123 in New York state, 136 in New Jersey and 33 for the U.S. overall.

Tina Harvey lives with her extended family in a cluster of several small houses in the tiny Navajo village of Tes Nez Iah, Ariz. None of the structures have running water, not uncommon on the reservation, making it difficult to wash hands regularly. Ms. Harvey, a 55-year-old home health-care worker, has watched with horror as “Big Cough-19” or “Invisible Parasite-19,” as the coronavirus is known in Navajo, struck family member after family member.

First, she said, it was her brother, Amos Tso, 71, who fell ill in April after returning from New Mexico, where he had gone to have toes amputated due to an infection. On April 4, his niece, one of numerous family members caring for Mr. Tso, drove him to an Indian Health Service clinic after he began experiencing body aches and breathing problems. Seven days later, he was dead from Covid-19.

In one trailer, four of the six family members who stayed there began running fevers, coughing and suffering body aches, Ms. Harvey said. They all tested positive for the coronavirus and were sent home with Tylenol and cough syrup, she said.

In a second trailer, another sister and her husband, in their 60s, fell ill. Their grandson, who lived with them and was sick too, drove them to an IHS hospital in Shiprock, N.M. The couple died days later.

The IHS didn’t respond to a request for comment on Ms. Harvey’s family’s case.

In all, 11 family members got sick, including Ms. Harvey, who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks. “It has been very hard—what has happened to us,” she said. “Right now, people are scared to turn up the road to our house. ‘Those people over there. They all have coronavirus. They’re dying.’ That’s what we’ve been hearing.”

Tribal leaders and health officials said it has been difficult to keep the virus from ricocheting through crowded homes on the reservation.

Tina Harvey in Tes Nez Iah, Ariz., holds a portrait of her sister Jane and brother-in-law Richard Mustache, who both died of Covid-19. Eric Pelt, grandson of Jane and Richard, tends to his late grandparents' sheep in May. He tested positive for Covid-19. Nine of Ms. Harvey's family members who stayed on the family land, and two more who came there to help, became ill with Covid-19. Martha and Clifford Yazzie, members of Ms. Harvey's family, at home in Tes Nez Iah. Both were sick with Covid-19.

Tina Harvey in Tes Nez Iah, Ariz., holds a portrait of her sister Jane and brother-in-law Richard Mustache, who both died of Covid-19.



Photo:



Sharon Chischilly for The Wall Street Journal





Eric Pelt, grandson of Jane and Richard, tends to his late grandparents’ sheep in May. He tested positive for Covid-19.



Photo:



Sharon Chischilly for The Wall Street Journal





Martha and Clifford Yazzie, members of Ms. Harvey’s family, at home in Tes Nez Iah. Both were sick with Covid-19.



Photo:



Sharon Chischilly for The Wall Street Journal





“It is physically impossible to practice social distancing in these homes,” said Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer for the IHS’s Navajo area. “We have discovered people living in their cars to avoid exposing their families to Covid-19.”

Adding to their struggles: a lack of resources and issues with poor care at the IHS before the pandemic struck.

Hoping to get sick people out of their households, the IHS and tribal health officials have set up quarantine sites where more than 165 people were staying as of Friday, mostly in converted hotel rooms. Health officials were also deploying isolation tents for those who want to remain on their land.

The infections on the reservation have spilled into surrounding communities. McKinley County, part of which lies on the reservation, comprises about 3.4% of New Mexico’s population but has nearly a third of its Covid-19 cases, according to state data. About 14% of the county’s homes are crowded, compared with 3.5% statewide, according to census data.

Household crowding is also helping fuel the outbreak in urban areas.

A study from New York University’s Furman Center found that in New York City, the areas hit hardest by the disease weren’t those with the densest population; they were the ones with the greatest household crowding among renters.

The Journal analysis found that in Chicago, ZIP Codes where crowded households are most common accounted for a disproportionate share of the city’s coronavirus cases. The Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, for example, has a household crowding rate more than eight times as high as the Evergreen Park area, on the city’s outskirts. Its infection rate is twice as high.

Household crowding frequently overlaps with other risk factors, studies show. It is more common in poorer neighborhoods, where residents are more likely to have underlying health conditions and to still be working outside the house during the outbreak.

Covid-19 has disproportionately hit African-Americans and Latinos, several studies have shown. Black and Latino households are almost twice as likely to be multigenerational as white households, according to the Pew Research Center.

Essential worker

In California, the three counties with the highest coronavirus rates—Kings County, Imperial County and Los Angeles County—are majority Latino and Black and have among the highest rates of household crowding in the country.

In Azusa, Calif., a working-class, mostly Latino city in eastern Los Angeles County, the Ramirez family took strict precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus. By mid-March, no one was working outside the home except Guillermo Ramirez, said his wife, Luciana Ramirez. His job driving trucks for an asphalt company was among work Gov. Gavin Newsom deemed essential.

A study from the Public Policy Institute of California found that essential workers are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19—and more likely to live in crowded homes.

Mr. Ramirez, 47, wore a mask and gloves on the job, and he would spray off his shoes before coming into the five-bedroom house. Only he and Guillermo Jr., his 25-year-old eldest son, shopped for food, and they washed the groceries off before bringing them inside, Ms. Ramirez said. Still, after spending Easter Sunday watching movies and playing games with her children and grandchildren, Ms. Ramirez began to feel feverish.

She isolated herself in the bedroom, and Mr. Ramirez moved to the living room. But within days, the virus had swept through the household. Ultimately, all 10 people living there—Mr. and Ms. Ramirez; four of their children; three grandchildren and Ms. Ramirez’s mother, who was staying with them at the time—tested positive for Covid-19.

Guillermo Ramirez and his wife, Luciana, celebrate Christmas Eve 2019 with their family at home in Azusa, Calif.



Photo:



Ramirez family





By late April, the entire family had isolated from one another in their rooms and wore masks. Their 26-year-old daughter, who lives down the street, dropped groceries outside the front door. Their 12-year-old son, who was asymptomatic, slept on the couch and left food and water outside his relatives’ rooms.

First, Guillermo Jr. went to the hospital. Then Mr. Ramirez himself. Then Ms. Ramirez’s mother. On April 28, Mr. Ramirez called his wife from the Emanate Health Inter-Community Hospital in West Covina at 3 a.m., telling her he was frightened and she needed to pick him up. By 8 a.m., she said, he was dead.

Ms. Ramirez, 46, said the family tried desperately to keep from spreading the virus to one another—even after the funeral, they continued to wear masks at home—but it was impossible once the disease was in the house.

“It is a big house, but you have to pass each other through the hallways,” Ms. Ramirez said. “We took it serious. We got hand sanitizer. We got masks. We got our gloves. We got Lysol. We sprayed our shoes. We did everything right and we still got it, and it affected us this way.”

Recognizing that simply staying at home won’t stop transmission of the virus, countries in Asia have adopted more drastic measures. Singapore and South Korea required all people who test positive for Covid-19 to move into isolation or medical facilities; Vietnam and Hong Kong extended mandatory out-of-home quarantining to contacts of the sick as well.

In Italy, where multigenerational households are common and most people with Covid-19 remain at home, the country’s National Health Institute found that one in five people who have tested positive in April and early May were likely infected by family members, the second-highest source of infection after nursing homes.

A study from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that in a city of four million people, home-based isolation would result in a 20% reduction in coronavirus cases, while isolation in quarantine centers would cut cases by 59%.

In the U.S., quarantine centers have been used sparingly. Because testing hasn’t been as widespread as in some other countries, many people have passed the virus to loved ones before even realizing they are sick.

Kansas officials have set up quarantine centers in six counties across the state, including Ford County, where outbreaks at two meatpacking plants have sickened workers and their family members. The county of 33,600 people has more than 1,800 confirmed cases, the highest total in the state. According to census data, 18% of households in Ford County have five or more people and 7.1% are crowded, both well above the national average.

As of Saturday, only 8 Covid-positive people were checked into the quarantine center in Ford County, state health officials said. Statewide, just 12 of more than 300 available rooms for infected residents were occupied. Public-health officials and immigrant advocates said some workers in the county, who may be undocumented, are wary of using the facilities. A Ford County official said the quarantine centers were working well.

San Francisco has contracted with hotels to provide more than 1,000 rooms where people who get sick can isolate and are provided with three meals a day. But convincing the sick to leave their families can be difficult, said Trent Rhorer, director of San Francisco’s Human Services Agency.

“Often, the family bond is strong—you have multigenerational households and they all rely on each other for income, or to cook, or to clean,” Mr. Rhorer said.

The Woods Family

Even in places that have escaped the worst of the outbreak, crowded households have proven vulnerable. In Gadsden, a working-class town of 35,000 along Alabama’s Coosa River, the Woods family was decimated by the very closeness that had for so long been their bedrock.

When Ms. Woods’s 24-year-old grandson got sick in late March, he didn’t realize it was Covid-19 and came to her house so his grandmother and mother, who also lived there, could take care of him, family members said. When Ms. Woods’ youngest daughter, Kyra Porter, 48, grew ill, she too came to the house on Paden Road. Seven people were now staying in three bedrooms—Ms. Woods and her husband, all three of her daughters, her son-in-law and her grandson.

Ms. Woods’ oldest daughter died April 13. Ms. Woods’ husband, age 70, died five days after. A nephew who lived nearby died the same day.

Barbara Woods, foreground, and members of her family who survived Covid-19. A photo collage of Billy Ray Woods, Phacethia Posey and Michael Todd Woods, who died of Covid-19. The family held all three funerals on April 22. Barbara Woods's home in Gadsden, Ala., where seven family members were sick with the virus. Johnjalene Woods, left, and Kyra Porter wear earrings with pictures of their sister who died of Covid-19.

Ms. Woods, foreground, and members of her family who survived Covid-19.



Photo:



Lynsey Weatherspoon for The Wall Street Journal





A photo collage of Billy Ray Woods, Phacethia Posey and Michael Todd Woods, who died of Covid-19. The family held all three funerals on April 22.



Photo:



Lynsey Weatherspoon for The Wall Street Journal





Barbara Woods’s home in Gadsden, Ala., where seven family members were sick with the virus.



Photo:



Lynsey Weatherspoon for The Wall Street Journal





Etowah County, in which Gadsden lies, is among the U.S. counties with more than 50 Covid-19 cases and is near the national average for crowded homes. A dozen people have died of Covid-19 in the county of 102,000. Of those 12 deaths, three were in the Woods family.

The family held all three funerals April 22, each with no more than 10 people.

“Everything happened so fast,” said Ms. Porter. “Walking into the house after the funeral and them not being there, it just seemed like a dream. It was almost like, ‘Are you guys hiding from us? Are you going to come back?’ ”

Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com, Dan Frosch at dan.frosch@wsj.com and Paul Overberg at paul.overberg@wsj.com