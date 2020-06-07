https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-insanity-bill-de-blasio-ruins-nyc-economy-allows-rioters-loot-manhattan-cuts-funding-police/

New York Police van on fire at recent riots.

Avowed Socialist Bill de Blasio shut down the New York economy for months.

Then he sat back as rioters destroyed Manhattan this past week.

Here is a SHOCKING video of Manhattan from this week of all the stores and businesses boarded up thanks to the looting and violence of the recent far left protesters.

On Sunday Mayor de Blasio shifted millions in police funding to “local youth groups.”

This comes after police officers were shot, stabbed and ran over this week.
Holy crap!

It’s hard to think of a worse leader than Bill de Blasio.

