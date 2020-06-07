http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ohKb9kzETBw/

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted drug trafficker and money launderer after he illegally re-entered the United States. Immigration officers deported the Mexican criminal alien less than one year ago after he served less than half of a 20-year prison sentence.

Shortly before midnight on June 4, El Centro Station Border Patrol agents came upon a migrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico about 12 miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for processing.

All illegal aliens arrested or apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a medical screening and biometric background investigation. That investigation includes a check for criminal history and warrants in local, state, and national criminal databases.

The agents identified the man as a 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. In June 2011, a court in Florida accepted a guilty plea from the man charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. The Tampa court sentenced him to more than 21 years in state prison for drug trafficking and 20 years for money laundering. The sentences were set to run concurrently, CBP officials stated. He also received a fine of $25,000. The court ordered the forfeiture of $21 million and other assets that included multiple properties, vehicles, and a gun.

Immigration officers deported the man, who was not named in the CBP statement, to Mexico on June 25, 2019, officials stated.

He now faces new federal charges in the Southern District of California for 8 USC 1326 — Illegal Re-Entry of an Aggravated Felon. If convicted on the new charges, the Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

