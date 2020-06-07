https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/developing-st-louis-police-promising-leads-killers-retired-police-captain-david-dorn-looters-st-leftist-riots/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered on Monday night outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter End Protest by Vandalizing Streets in DC: Paint “Defund the Police” in Yellow Paint on 16th Street

[embedded content]

On Friday St. Louis Police released photos of persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn.

Here are the photos of the seven suspects who were caught on camera breaking into Lee’s Pawnshop on Martin Luther King Drive in North St. Louis.

Suspect 1



Suspect 2



Suspect 3



Suspect 4 with earrings



Suspect 5 with a cut on his hand



Suspect 5



Suspect 6



Suspect 7



Suspect 6 pointing a gun



The St. Louis police released these images on Friday afternoon.

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They’re persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn. Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

UPDATE– Retired St. Louis County Police Chief Tom Fitch told FOX News this afternoon that there have been promising leads on the killers of retired Officer David Dorn.

We have some breaking news on this story.

We have a big development to announce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

