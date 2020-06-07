https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/even-churchill-flawed-loons-radical-freedom-hating-leftists-deface-churchill-statue-london-protest/

This is not about race.

This is about revolution.

Churchill is the hero of World War II credited with saving England from Nazi Germany.

The left is so radical that even Winston Churchill is a villain in their eyes.

Do you still believe this is about some guy called George Floyd? pic.twitter.com/FkZFEGo7cN — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 7, 2020

This is so sad.

This is the scene at Winston Churchill monument right now, it’s destroyed, only a handful of Team Tommy who we drafted in at short notice as nobody was doing anything, where are the men of England? pic.twitter.com/xw7odDLqy8 — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 7, 2020

This is all part of the plan.

