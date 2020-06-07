https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/even-churchill-flawed-loons-radical-freedom-hating-leftists-deface-churchill-statue-london-protest/

This is not about race.
This is about revolution.

Churchill is the hero of World War II credited with saving England from Nazi Germany.

The left is so radical that even Winston Churchill is a villain in their eyes.

This is so sad.

This is all part of the plan.

