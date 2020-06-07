http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k6j6M2pxFaE/

Former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday in his Tampa, Florida, home reportedly by home invaders looking to rob him, several reports say.

According to the player’s mother, Deborah Caldwel, the 2002 No. 2 Chargers Draft pick was “ambushed” by several people inside his home. The player was shot in the leg and the chest and died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Pro Football Talk reported.

Caldwell added that Reche had left his house briefly to prepare for a date with his girlfriend but went back into the house to get a jacket. He was then confronted by the robbers, she said.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Mrs. Caldwell said.

“He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you,” she added.

Caldwell played for six seasons with the Chargers, Patriots, and Redskins before ending his NFL career in 2008.

