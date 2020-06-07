https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rickscott-florida-newyork-bailouts/2020/06/07/id/970980

New York under Gov. Andrew Cuomo has mismanaged its ballooning budget, watched its population decline, and now wants well-run states like Florida to pay for it, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Sunday.

“Here’s what I don’t believe is fair; I don’t believe states that have watched their money, the taxpayers of those states, should be bailing out states like New York who never watched their money,” Scott told “The Cats Roundtable” 970 AM-N.Y.. Scott was elected the governor of Florida during the same Great Recession recovery period as Gov. Cuomo.

“In the eight years that I was governor, I paid off a third of the state debt. I cut taxes and fees 100 times, and I balanced the budget without borrowing money. Andrew Cuomo did the opposite. He borrowed money constantly. He grew and grew and grew his budget. And now he wants Florida’s taxpayers [to bail him out].

“I don’t think it’s fair.”

There is irresponsible mismanagement among blue states like New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, Scott told host John Catsimatidis.

“These states have to live within their means,” Scott added. “We have got to figure out how to live within our means, and these states have to do the same thing.”

Many of the New Yorkers who have migrated to Florida agree, Scott added.

“Cuomo has been mad at me since I got elected because I kept recruiting companies and people to come to Florida, and he could never keep them,” Scott said. “People continue to move because he has ruined the tax system and the regulatory environment. Come on down to Florida.”

