Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lashed out at President Donald Trump Saturday in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, calling Trump a “failure,” accusing the president of abusing his power, and suggesting that Trump voters have no “beating heart” or “working mind.”

Clinton has confined her criticism of Trump to social media over the last several weeks, becoming particularly vocal after the Park Police in Washington, D.C., cleared the streets in front of the White House so that Trump could walk across the street and speak in front of the historic St. John’s Church.

‘Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them, For a photo op,” Clinton claimed on Twitter. “This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote.”

She also published a lengthy post on the open-source platform, Medium, late last week, giving her thoughts on systemic racism and “white privilege.”

Clinton echoed her comments, critical of the president, in a “catch up” discussion with the LA Times, ostensibly focused on her Hulu documentary, “Hillary.” Excerpts of the interview were published Saturday.

She kicked off the conversation by openly insulting Trump voters, a group she’s previously referred to as “deplorables” — a move that likely drove voters to her Republican opponent back during the 2016 elections.

“It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him,” Clinton told the LA Times, per Fox News, adding, oddly, in an interview largely focused on Clinton’s self-titled documentary, that she feels Trump makes everything “about him.”

“If it’s about a terrible pandemic with an unprecedented virus, he tries to ignore it, tries to keep the attention on himself,” she railed. “Then when it becomes impossible to do that, he tries to seize the moment and turn it into a daily rally, like he loves to do. And then when it becomes impossible to ignore, he tries to change the subject, he tries to withdraw from the spotlight so he can come up with some other diversion and distraction for the body politic and the press.”

Sensing an opportunity to attack Trump on current events, Clinton pivoted to suggesting Trump’s response to ongoing protests and riots in most major cities has been draconian.

“[W]hen we have a terrible killing like we did in Minneapolis, he makes some steps toward — in the very early hours after we all saw that horrific video — to look like he’s going to be empathetic, to look like he’s going to try to talk about this stripping bare of the continuing racism and inequities of law enforcement and justice system,” she told the LA Times. “And then he pivots again because he’s not comfortable doing that.”

