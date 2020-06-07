https://www.dailywire.com/news/huckabee-to-republicans-get-over-trumps-personality-its-him-or-biden

On Sunday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee appeared on “Fox and Friends,” where co-host Jedediah Bila asked him about a recent New York Times piece in which it was noted that George W. Bush isn’t planning on supporting President Trump in November.

Bila first quoted the piece, which states in part: “Former president George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking.” The piece also notes that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) isn’t going to “back Trump” either.

The co-host then asked Huckabee for his response, and the former governor replied, first noting that he’s unsure if he believes the information because it comes from The New York Times.

“But if that’s true, and if you have people who were nominated, and in the case of President Bush, actually elected to be president by Republicans, and they will no longer support the Republican nominee who went through the process and got elected, then I’m gonna be not just unhappy, I’m gonna be livid,” Huckabee stated. “And I’ll tell you why.”

Huckabee added that while many Republicans didn’t necessarily agree on “some of the policies” of Bush and McCain, a choice was made against the “far-left” and in favor of candidates whose views more closely matched Republican ideology.

The former governor continued, saying that he understands why some conservatives don’t appreciate President Trump’s “bedside manner,” comparing it to Mean Joe Greene, but that in November, the choice is Trump or Biden.

“This president is more pro-life than we’ve ever had, period. He’s more pro-Israel. He has deregulated so much government so that the businesses of America can thrive – and they have until this COVID stuff happened,” the former governor said. “This is a president who has stood up to the globalists, stood up to the unfair trade practices, brought back American jobs, has done more for minorities than any president in my lifetime in actually helping people to have good, decent jobs and a future. This is a president who has reformed criminal justice.”

Huckabee then offered a strong rebuke to “never-Trumpers” who dislike the president’s “personality.”

There’s an incredibly long litany of things he’s done, and some of them say, “But I don’t like his personality.” Well, get over it. This is not about electing a personality. This isn’t Hollywood. This is the rough, tumble word of politics. And maybe he’s not as genteel as some of us would like, but by gosh, he’s getting the job done, and it’s time Republicans rally, because if they don’t, they’re gonna get Joe Biden, who isn’t pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders; he’s gonna to succumb to China. Everything that we find disgusting, he’s gonna embrace it, including the socialists out here. That’s why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right one.

President Trump could be facing an uphill battle in November as current polling shows him losing the election to Joe Biden by 7.2%, according to the RealClearPolitics national polling average.

On a more granular level, Trump is performing poorly in several swing states as well.

In Florida, Biden leads Trump by 3.4%; in Michigan, Biden leads by 7.3%; in Arizona, Biden leads by 3.4%; in Pennsylvania, Biden leads by 3.3%; and in Wisconsin, Biden leads by 3.4%.

In North Carolina, Trump only leads Biden by 0.3%, according to RealClearPolitics, and in Texas, the president leads by 2.2%.

