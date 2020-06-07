https://www.westernjournal.com/invasive-fly-now-laying-eggs-strawberries-2-ingredient-wash-flushes/
An invasive fly is laying eggs in some of America’s favorite produce. Thankfully, all it takes is a simple wash to flush most of these creepy-crawlies out. Although the spotted wing drosophila flies have been in the United States for over a decade, social media posts recording wriggly maggots crawling from strawberries propelled the insects…
The post Invasive Fly Now Laying Eggs in Strawberries, But a 2-Ingredient Wash Flushes Them Out appeared first on The Western Journal.