It’s a cult.

White protesters and police officers on Sunday washed the feet of black protest organizers and begged for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina.

“We repent on behalf of Caucasian people,” a white protester said in a megaphone as three white people washed the feet of black faith leaders.

A white guy washing feet then took the megaphone and groveled to the black faith leaders.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, a few police officers showed up and got on their knees begging for forgiveness.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

No doubt this is a cult.

Thousands of George Floyd protesters were lying on the hot pavement in extreme heat and humidity chanting like brainwashed zombies — baking underneath their masks in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon.

A large group of white liberals in Maryland took their activism to the next level on Tuesday and turned a protest into a reeducation camp.

Thousands of white people were groveling in front of blacks begging for forgiveness at the Connie Morella Library in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday.

The crowd of mostly white people raised their hands and repeated ‘anti-racist’ slogans like a bunch of zombies during the outdoor reeducation camp.

This will not end well.

