Less than six months after getting in hot water for showing support for a researcher who was fired after pointing out that people can’t change their biological sex, author J.K. Rowling is once again in the crosshairs of the radical left for comments deemed “transphobic.”

On Saturday, Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, mocked a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The outrage machine quickly sprung to life, but Rowling stood her ground. “I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge.”

Outrage nevertheless persisted, and Rowling addressed the blowback in a series of tweets. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she added. “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

GLAAD, a gay rights group, slammed her tweets, accusing her of continuing “to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.”

I suspect there is little that J.K. Rowling and I agree on, but her standing up for biology and scientific fact is one area we agree upon, and I’m glad she isn’t allowing herself to be bullied into submission over it.

Vox critic Emily VanDerWerff (a man who fancies himself a woman) was particularly triggered by the fact that Rowling made the statements during “Pride Month.”

There are endless tweets from the outraged left, which leads me to believe there will be an effort to “cancel” Rowling. But something tells me she’ll survive this, as she’s survived past efforts to cancel her. She’s the author of the Harry Potter series, for crying out loud, and she’s handled the criticism extraordinarily well so far. Some have even shown her support.

The radical left’s response to differences in opinion is not a desire for debate, but the shaming and silencing of opposition. Rowling won’t be bullied. I hope others refuse to be bullied over standing up for biological facts.

