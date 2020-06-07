http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VLcUKmufT44/

Joe Biden’s campaign was asked Sunday about the demands for defunding the police, but he did not want to talk about it.

The Appeal reported:

On Sunday afternoon, a veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members will announce their commitment to disbanding the city’s embattled police department, which has endured relentless criticism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25. “We’re here because we hear you. We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police. We are here because here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety is not keeping our communities safe,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed. Period.”

Reuters sought to determine where Joe Biden stands on the growing issue.

“A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment,” Reuters reported.

“Defund the police” has become a litmus test of sorts for far-left activists, and some Democrats are adding fuel to that fire.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) threw her support behind the idea, saying it was time to “disband” the Minneapolis police force and “reimagine” public safety.

The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis. Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was forced into a walk of shame Saturday night after he refused to support defunding police.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey showed up today at the protests. He was asked if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd hold him directly accountable. Man did a literal walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

“Get the fuck outta here,” they yelled at him. Others chanted, “go home, Jacob, go home!”

The New York Times called the spectacle a “humiliation on a scale almost unimaginable outside of cinema or nightmare.”

Another angle:

Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020

A protester could be seen throwing an object at Frey as he slinked away.

Biden, so far, has enjoyed the luxury of remaining in his basement, hidden away from volatile activists who want answers.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is attempting to tie Biden to the growing movement.

Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to “DEFUND THE POLICE”. I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

“Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to “DEFUND THE POLICE”. I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!” Trump posted on Twitter.

Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

“Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left,” Trump wrote.

