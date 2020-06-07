http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2bmUVn_QhH0/last-chance-to-see-adam-carolla-and-me.php

Tomorrow at noon Central time, I will host a Zoom event with comedian Adam Carolla, co-star of No Safe Spaces along with Dennis Prager, probably the #1 podcaster in the world, and author of several best-selling books, including his most recent, I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture.

It should be an interesting conversation, and a little different from most Center of the American Experiment events. Like, funnier. So far, more than 1,800 people have signed up to attend tomorrow’s Zoomfest. We have increased the Center’s Zoom capacity to accommodate the crowd. It is important to emphasize that this is a LIVE ONLY event. There will be no recording, and no archived version for later viewing. You either see it at noon (Central) tomorrow, or you miss it.

The title of tomorrow’s show is Adam Carolla Unmasked, and I am sure he will have plenty to say about the Wuhan epidemic.

But COVID is so April 2020! No doubt we will talk more about the recent race riots, etc., and perhaps will touch on the City of Minneapolis’s (alleged) determination to abolish its own police department. It should be fun, but once again, this is a LIVE ONLY event. If you don’t register now and actually attend tomorrow, it is gone forever. You can register here.

I encourage you to attend!

