Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images“Harry Potter” series author J.K Rowling attends an HBO event in New York City in a 2019 file photo. Rowling is being attacked on social media after publicly questioning the validity of the concept of transgender identities. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Author J.K. Rowling ignited another battle in the gender wars Saturday insisting on Twitter that gender is more about biology than a philosophical construct.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” the author of the Harry Potter series of novels tweeted. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Not surprisingly, given the controversy over transgenders, the post immediately drew blowback on Twitter.

Rowling stood her ground.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she wrote in a follow-up Twitter post.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.

“At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” she said.

She also mocked the confusion created by sensitivity to the concept of transgender individuals.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote in a Twitter post with a link to an article about “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” who menstruate.

But Rowling was attacked for her comments.

Outside the transgender issue, Rowling has long toed the liberal line. In 2015, for instance, she branded then-candidate Donald Trump worse than her fictional ultimate villain Voldemort, as HuffPost reported. But her dissent from liberal orthodoxy on transgender matters has an army of liberal critics.

It’s not the first time, either.

Rowling was at odds with the transgender community last year, according to Fox News, when she defended a researcher who lost a job after publicly insisting that men cannot change their biological sex.

