https://www.theblaze.com/news/looney-tunes-re-boot-will-have-ultra-left-bend-and-a-key-character-will-be-forever-changed

“Looney Tunes,” the classic children’s cartoon featuring famous characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, is receiving a reboot — but with a liberal alteration that will forever change two of the show’s most infamous characters.

The show was relaunched on HBO Max last week under the title “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” The show will feature the renowned “Looney Tunes” characters, and it will include many of the antics for which the “Looney Tunes” are known, such as “the sticks of dynamite, the intricate booby traps, the anvils and bank safes dropped on unsuspecting heads,” the New York Times reported.

However, Elmer Fudd, the character known for hunting Bugs Bunny, will be without his hunting rifle in an apparent nod to gun control.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Instead, Elmer Fudd will carry a scythe.

“We’re not doing guns,” executive producer Peter Browngardt told the Times.

“But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff,” he explained. “All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

The change presumably also applies to Yosemite Sam, another antagonist character who carries a western-style revolver. Browngardt did not, however, state what new weapon Yosemite Sam will carry.

“Looney Tunes” is not the only classic to receive a progressive makeover this year.

In an upcoming production of “Cinderella,” the character known as “Fairy Godmother” will be played by a man — a suggestion that the godmother is genderless. That remake will be released next year.

