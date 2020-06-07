https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501583-majority-of-minneapolis-city-council-vows-to-disband-police-department

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed on Sunday to disband the local police department and replace the office with what members have said will be a new model of public safety, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, nine of the council’s 13 members made the pledge on Sunday. Members of the council told the paper they plan to work with the local community to develop the new system following the death of George Floyd. The changes decided upon as a result of the process are reportedly expected to be adopted in the coming weeks.

The report comes several days after Lisa Bender, president of the city council, and Jeremiah Ellison, council member and son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonNation reporter discusses Keith Ellison and the charges in Minnesota Minneapolis, other cities consider cuts to police budgets Minneapolis to ban use of chokeholds by police in wake of Floyd’s death MORE, who is also leading the state’s prosecution of the Minneapolis officer charged with Floyd’s death, made similar vows to dismantle the local department on Twitter earlier this week.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due,” Jeremiah Ellison said on Twitter Thursday.

Bender repeated that vow on Twitter shortly after on Thursday and pledged the council would also replace the office with what she described then as “a transformative new model of public safety.”

The pledge by nine members of the council on Sunday comes two weeks after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

Chauvin, who was terminated from the Minneapolis Police Department along with three other officer shortly after Floyd’s death, was later arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder after a Hennepin County medical examiner ruled his death to be homicide.

Footage of the arrest that immediately went viral late last month prompted widespread protests in the nation and across the world in the weeks since with demonstrators calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

