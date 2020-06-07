https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-charged-with-terroristic-threats-over-suggestion-to-burn-part-of-new-york_3379967.html

A Brooklyn man who threatened to burn down Manhattan’s Diamond District if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t meet his demands was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The man, who identified himself as Ace Burns, said, “Today, I’m giving a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop — and we’re hoping [Mayor] de Blasio and [Gov.] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction.”

“But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District,” he said, referring to Manhattan’s 47th Street that is filled with jewelry shops. “And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So, we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

The New York City Police Department said it “identified the man [and] took him in to be interviewed.”

“Earlier tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn Manhattan’s diamond district down,” it noted, saying that the arrest came within hours.

Police prepare to make dozens of arrests amid unrest in Manhattan, New York City, New York, on June 03, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Burns, 34, whose real name is Israel Burns, was charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated harassment, and false reporting, the police department told Fox News.

The protests and unrest come following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder in his death.

He is awaiting arraignment at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s 8 p.m. curfew imposed for the Floyd protests. The police pulled back on enforcing the curfew Saturday as thousands turned out.

“Last night was the best by far,” de Blasio said on Sunday. “We had the biggest number of protesters, the fewest arrests, the fewest problems and that convinced me it was time for the curfew to go away. I have no intention of bringing it back.”

Cities imposed curfews after last week’s spasms of arson, assaults, and smash-and-grab raids on businesses. Recent U.S. protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, as were rallies held around the globe.

Floyd’s body arrived in Texas for a third and final memorial service, said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. A viewing is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by a service and burial Tuesday in suburban Pearland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

