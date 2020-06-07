https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marine-corps-confederate-flag/2020/06/07/id/970947

Amid the revival of civil unrest over social injustice, the U.S. Marine Corps has issued a directive for removal of all public displays of the Confederate battle flag.

The directive issued Friday states:

“The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline.”

It also defines “Confederate battle flag” as referring to the “battle flag carried by the Confederate armies during the civil war, most notably by the army of Northern Virginia, but also was carried by other Confederate states’ armies. The Confederate battle flag was various color schemes and configurations and is generally described as a flag with a red or blue field with two blue of red diagonal lines (also know as the Heraldic symbol saltire) and white stars.”

The directive, rebuking the Confederate flag as “co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups,” had been in the works for months – well before the latest civil unrest – under the direction of Trump administration Marine Corps Commander Gen. David Berger.

Berger questioned why U.S. military would display the flag and symbol of a past threat to the United States.

“This symbol has shown it has the power to inflame feelings of division,” Berger wrote to Marines in April. “I cannot have that division inside our Corps.

“We must remove those symbols that have the effect of division and not mere disagreement,” he concluded.

“I am asking every Marine to focus on the team and the symbols that bring us together — the eagle, globe and anchor. The stars and stripes. Our battle colors. Our MarPat uniform. Team over self: that is how we must operate to fight and win.”

