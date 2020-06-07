https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/massachusetts-police-chief-disgraces-laying-face-pavement-appease-black-lives-matter-protesters-video/

Police Chief Michael Shaw of Webster, Massachusetts PD disgraced himself on Saturday by laying face down on the pavement to appease BLM protesters.

“Thank you chief! Thank you chief!” protesters chanted as the disgraced officer laid with his face on the pavement and hands behind his back.

Not only is this a sign of surrender and weakness, it is very dangerous because the officer appeared to still have his gun holstered.

Any of the protesters could have jumped on him and taken his gun from him and shot him.

WATCH:

In an incredibly powerful moment, Police Chief Michael Shaw, urged by chanting, joins the crowd laying face down on the pavement @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/nkuDPeODzo — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 6, 2020

Former NYPD officer John Cardillo blasted the disgraced police chief.

Chief Michael Shaw of the Webster, MA PD disgraced himself by surrendering to those who want to kill him and laying face down on the filthy sidewalk as they demanded. https://t.co/BOLvYzCQrq — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 7, 2020

