Michigan is going to be an important battleground state in the 2020 presidential election and current polling has presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden pulling away from President Donald Trump in the latest EPIC-MRA poll.

Biden doubled his 6-point lead in January (50%-44%) to 12 points in the latest poll (53% to 41%), the Detroit Free Press reported.

Biden’s rise has been buoyed by independent voters, as they back the Democrat by almost a 3-1 margin: 63% for Biden and 23% for Trump.

The January to June time span has been dominated by coronavirus pandemic events, and 58% of voters gave Trump a negative rating compared to just 41% who gave him a positive rating.

The large Biden lead is too early to consider an election game-changer. Hillary Clinton had a 10-point lead on Trump in March and August of 2016 before Trump sneaked up to narrowly win the state, according to the report.

Trump is also trailing in polling in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona — three states he carried in 2016 — according to Fox News.

EPIC-MRA polled 600 Michigan voters from May 30 to June 3, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

