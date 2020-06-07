https://www.dailywire.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-members-announce-intent-to-disband-police-department

A “veto-proof majority” of Minneapolis City Council members have announced on Sunday their intent to disband the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN that nine of the city council’s 13 members are in favor of disbanding the police department and will do so by shifting the department’s funding to other needs.

The Appeal reported, “The City Council’s decision follows those of several other high-profile partners, including Minneapolis Public Schools, and the University of Minnesota, and Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, to sever longstanding ties with the MPD.”

“We’re here because we hear you. We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police. We are here because here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety is not keeping our communities safe,” Bender said. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed. Period.”

“Our commitment is to do what is necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth that the Minneapolis Police are not doing that,” Bender claimed. “Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.”

One of the members of the Minneapolis City Council is Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who recently declared his support for Antifa, a far-left extremist organization.

Jeremiah Ellison made the remark on Twitter while responding to a tweet from President Donald Trump that said, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Ellison responded, “I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA. Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE [sic] ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!”

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

As The Daily Wire noted on Saturday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Attorney General William Barr, and FBI Director Christopher Wray have all stated that Antifa is potentially involved in the rioting.

The Cato Institute noted in a report last week that the overwhelming majority of Americans do not support abolishing or defunding the police:

It’s also useful to keep in mind that few Americans of any racial group support some of the more radical changes demanded by some activists. For instance, few people support calls to abolish or defund the police: 9 in 10 black, white and Hispanic Americans oppose reducing the number of police officers in their community—and a third say their community needs more officers the Cato survey found. And a Yahoo/​Yougov survey found that only 16% of Americans favor cutting funding for police departments, including 12% of whites, 33% of blacks, and 17% of Hispanics.

Fox News reported last year that “more men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country.”

