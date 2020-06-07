https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/minneapolis-city-council-announce-commitment-disbanding-citys-police-department/

After nearly two weeks of violence, mayhem, and rioting in Minneapolis, their city council has announced their intent to disband the police department.

The wild proposal would invest in “community-led public safety” instead of police officers.

“We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department. We are also here because, here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States, it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety isn’t working for so many of our neighbors,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a written statement Sunday, obtained by the Appeal. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed.”

The effort has a veto-proof majority in the council, and many of the members have been extremely publicly outspoken about their disdain for the police department.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” Council Member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted on June 4.

Council Member Steve Fletcher also wrote an op-ed for Time Magazine trashing police and saying that they “must” disband the department.

“When I ran for the Minneapolis City Council in 2017, I knew that the Police Department had a decades-long history of violence and discrimination. I ran on a platform of police reform informed by my experience seeing police persistently harass young black canvassers that I worked with as a community organizer, and by the police shooting of Jamar Clark in 2015, which prompted weeks of protest outside the fourth precinct,” Fletcher wrote. “In 2017, the police shooting of Justine Damond further cemented accountability as a central theme of that campaign year.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was chased off by a mob of protesters over the weekend when he refused to commit to disbanding the police, instead saying that they need reforms.

An extraordinary artefact in the West’s Cultural Revolution >> Just watch what this crowd does to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in every way a Leftist supporter of this movement, when he would not support abolishing the police department. pic.twitter.com/es6tFp0BHe — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) June 7, 2020

