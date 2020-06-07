https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mitt-romney-marches-black-lives-matter-protest-white-house-video/

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) walked in a silent Black Lives Matter protest to the White House Sunday afternoon. The protests at the White House, while ostensibly about the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and police violence against black people, have also been about driving President Trump from office. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year.

Romney said he was marching to “end violence and brutality and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson posted video of a brief interview with Romney

is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter”

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

Hundreds are marching in total silence along D.C. highways — en route from Ward 7 to the White House — in a faith-based demonstration, organized by local pastors, to protest the death of George Floyd. It’s meant to recall the Selma-to-Montgomery marches of 1965. pic.twitter.com/7WtE1Z2X6t — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

More:

Mitt Romney, marching down Penn Ave towards the White House, with about 1000 mostly evangelical protesters. They’re chanting “black lives matter!” and singing “This little light of mine” ⁦@MittRomney⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zj8HHpBDoX — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 7, 2020

The marchers break into “Amazing Grace” just as they approach the White House — @MittRomney among them https://t.co/jT9LgyxULC pic.twitter.com/iKHw4RqHSF — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

In 2012 the Democrats smeared Romney as a racist when he ran against President Obama:

Via US News (excerpt):

DNC Chair: Romney Welfare Attacks Are Racist REPUBLICAN attacks on President Obama’s welfare policy are part of a “shockingly transparent” campaign to play the race card in the 2012 presidential campaign, says Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They are, she says, “a dog whistle for voters who consider race when casting their ballot.” The Florida lawmaker’s take on the sensitive issue marks the first time a high official in the Obama camp has weighed in on the racial overtones of the welfare attacks. Wasserman Schultz, a Democratic House member from Florida, was asked about the recent welfare attacks during a breakfast session with U.S. News reporters Thursday morning. She pointed out that welfare reform is an odd issue for a campaign to focus on because not only is it not on voters’ minds, but the Romney campaign’s accusations have been universally discredited by independent fact checkers. And she also referenced Romney’s birther crack last week about no one having ever asked to see his birth certificate. These data points, she argues, are racially coded…

