https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/office-workers-feel-artificial-intelligence-replace-within-5-years/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — As Americans prepare to return to offices and other places of work, a new poll reveals that many worry about how long their jobs will last. Many office workers now believe the skills they’ve learned won’t be able to keep up in a world relying more and more on artificial intelligence.

A study of 2,000 American office workers found that 53 percent fear their skills will be outdated in less than five years. They worry this makes them susceptible to being replaced by robots or other forms of artificial intelligence. The vast majority of respondents said they’d feel more secure about their jobs if they could “learn while they earn.”

Eighty-six percent of the poll, commissioned by UiPath, wish their employers offered training to learn new skills. Nearly the same percent say they’d be more willing to stay with a company that offered those opportunities.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

