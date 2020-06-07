https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/muslim-dzenan-camovic-screaming-allahu-akbar-stabbed-nypd-officer-surprise-attack-video/

On Wednesday June 3rd Muslim attacker Dzenan Camovic lunged at a NYPD officer during the mass protests in New York City and stabbed the officer from behind in the neck.

A chaotic scene unfolded with gunfire during the attack. In the end of it all, two other NYPD officers had suffered gunshot wounds. All three wounded officers are expected to survive. 22 shots were fired in the fray.

Suspect Dzenan Camovic was hit 8 times during the attack on the officer at his “anti-looting post.”

Dzenan Camovic was screaming “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

MAN WHO STABBED NYPD OFFICER WAS PRACTICING MUSLIM: The man suspected of stabbing an NYPD officer has been identified as Dzenan Camovic (20), a practicing Muslim from Bosnia. The FBI and NYPD are investigating him for possible terror-ties. pic.twitter.com/zJQwjyaor1 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 4, 2020

There is now video released of the stabbing. Camovic clearly came up behind the officer and stabbed him in a surprise attack.

The suspect was heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar” during his attack.

“Allah akbar” roepende Dzenan Camovic steekt agent in nek in Brooklyn, New York.pic.twitter.com/vuAUVAnZBg — U.G. Kempenaer (@UKempenaer) June 7, 2020

