(COMICBOOK.COM) — Looney Tunes Cartoons, the new series of animated shorts released exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service, will not be “doing guns,” says series executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt. A throwback to the Looney Tunes cartoons of the 1930s and 1940s — bringing back classic pairings like Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, Tweety and Sylvester, and Daffy Duck and Porky Pig — the zany cartoon violence depicted in Looney Tunes Cartoons will continue with anvils, dynamite, and other weapons as part of the 1,000-plus minutes of all-new animation taking a cartoonist-driven approach to its simple, gag-driven storytelling.

“We’re not doing guns,” Browngardt told The New York Times. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

Unlike Cartoon Network’s since-cancelled The Looney Tunes Show, styled after a sitcom, Looney Tunes Cartoons doesn’t do scripts — before COVID-19, cartoonists gathered in a room together to draw pictures and gags — focusing instead on simple concepts and gut-busting gags.

