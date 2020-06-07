http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bjNn-KKUnTw/

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the National Guard to withdraw from the District of Columbia, as violent protests in the city subsided.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president deployed the troops last week, after looting and rioting threatened businesses, national monuments, and the historic St. John’s Church near the White House.

Trump’s decision to order in troops followed by a heavy show of force in the district quickly restored order, although protests continued.

The president specified, however, he could send the troops back, if the protests became violent again.

“They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed,” Trump wrote. “Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

On Saturday, Trump also said that there were fewer protests than he expected.

“Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job,” he wrote. “Thank you!”

