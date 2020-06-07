https://www.theepochtimes.com/plane-crash-kills-5-members-of-family-headed-to-funeral-in-georgia_3379675.html

Five members of a Florida family, including two children, who were on their way to a funeral, were killed when their plane crashed in northern Georgia, said police.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the small plane went down about six miles near Eatonton.

“The family was flying from Williston, FL to Newcastle, IN to attend a funeral,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. It also confirmed that five people died in the incident.

They were identified as Larry Ray Pruitt, age 67 of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, age 41 of Gainesville, Florida; wife Jody Rae Lamont, age 43, who was the daughter of Larry Pruitt of Gainesville; Jayce Lamont, 6; and Alice Lamont, 4.

“The fire has been extinguished and remains of the dead have been recovered. The FAA is to be on the scene conducted their investigation tomorrow morning,” the office wrote.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox5 that the plane crashed into an area of dense forests at around 3:13 p.m.

It came as thunderstorms passed over the area of Putnam County, Georgia. But it isn’t clear if that contributed to the crash.

Footage obtained by the Fox affiliate showed the plane appearing to be in distress while flying. Flames were visible after a loud bang was heard.

The FAA stated that the National Transportation Safety Board was notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

