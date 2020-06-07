https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/501518-powell-can-not-in-any-way-support-trump-will-vote-for-biden

Retired Gen. Colin PowellColin Luther PowellSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Former defense leaders pile on Trump criticism | Esper sends troops called to DC area home | US strikes Taliban in Afghanistan Trump nominee to be Air Force chief of staff says he navigates ‘two worlds’ as an African American man MORE, the former secretary of state under former President George W. Bush, said Sunday he will be voting for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden’s right, we need policing reform now – the House should quickly take up his call to action Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Biden wins Guam presidential primary MORE.

“I certainly can not in any way support President Trump Donald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen ‘letter of concern’ over Trump, misinformation MORE this year,” Powell, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Powell said he is “very close to Joe Biden” on a social and on a political matters, noting that he has worked with the former vice president for four decades.

“He is now the candidate and I’ll be voting for him,” Powell added.

Powell said Trump “has not been an effective president” and “lies all the time,” starting with his first day in office about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

“I didn’t vote for him [in 2016], the situation … has gotten worse,” he said. “Every American citizen has to sit down and think through, don’t listen to everybody out there, don’t read every newspaper, use your common sense. Say. ‘is this good for my country?’”

“Make America not just great but strong for all Americans, not just a couple,” Powell added.

Powell also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDavis: 72 hours cementing the real choice for November Top Democratic pollster advised Biden campaign to pick Warren as VP How Obama just endorsed Trump MORE.

Powell’s statements come on the heels of a number of condemnations from high-profile current and former military officers on Trump’s handling of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality. Former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week MORE issued a blistering statement Wednesday, calling Trump the first president in his lifetime who is trying to divide Americans.

Powell said he agrees with the criticism.

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution. And the president has drifted away from it,” Powell said.

Powell said he didn’t write a statement, as Mattis did, in response to Trump’s actions because he made his point four years ago when Trump was a presidential candidate.

“When I heard some of the things he was saying it made it clear that I could not possibly vote for this individual,” Powell said.

He said he was “deeply troubled by the way” Trump was “going around insulting everybody,” noting Trump’s attacks on a gold star mother and the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainKelly holds double-digit lead over McSally in Arizona: poll Montana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight How Obama just endorsed Trump MORE (R-Ariz.).

“I agree with all my former colleagues,” he said, on the criticism over Trump’s response to the protests.

He said that many of the officials now making their voices heard were junior officers when he left the military 25 years ago, and he is “proud of them.”

A handful of Republican lawmakers have also said they agree with Mattis, including Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests Ex-Joint Chiefs chairman: Trump threat to use military on protesters ‘very dangerous’ Ex-Defense secretary criticizes Trump for using military for ‘partisan political purposes’ MORE (R-Utah) and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski (R-Alaska), who said she was “struggling” with whether to vote for Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

