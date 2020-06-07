https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trumps-poll-numbers-better-obama-point-presidency-indicating-2020-election-win/

The Gallup polling company released its recent polling data which shows President Trump at a 49% approval rating. This is higher than Obama at the same time in his Presidency.

Gallop released its current data on presidential approval which show that President Trump has an approval rating greater than Obama’s at the same time in their presidencies. This is despite Obama having praise every day from the corrupt media while he destroyed America. On the other hand, President Trump has faced headwinds from a corrupt media, the Obama Administration’s corrupt efforts to tie President Trump to Russia, an unconstitutional impeachment where the Democrats projected their crimes on President Trump, the China coronavirus and now the race riots started by Obama’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. Despite all this President Trump is outclassing Obama at the same time in his Presidency.

CNS News reports:

A new report from Gallup shows that, historically, an incumbent president with a 50% or higher job approval rating going into a November election, will most likely get reelected. President Trump’s current job approval rating is at 49% among American adults. One exception to Gallup’s general rule was President George W. Bush, who had a 48% job approval rating going into the November 2004 presidential election, which he won.

A chart is also provided:

What Gallop and CNS News fail to report is that no President with an approval rating going into his reelection of greater than 45% has lost their reelection. President Ford had the highest rating for reelection at 45% in which he was not reelected.

According to Gallop, with a traditionally left wing biased in recent years, President Trump’s approval beats that of Obama at the same time in his Presidency.

President Trump has a massive following of supporters who have never waivered since before the 2016 election. The corrupt Mueller Special Counsel actually strengthened Trump’s base and their conviction for him. Now more than ever Americans know we need the outsider Trump to drain the swamp in DC.

President Trump is currently in a very good position as the 2020 election approaches.

